Andersen stopped 31 of 32 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

For the second straight game, Andersen limited the Canucks to just one goal. The only goal that beat Andersen was a power-play marker from Elias Pettersson. The Danish goalie improved to 8-2-1 through 11 appearances this season. He has a 2.65 GAA and a .904 save percentage this season. A true workhorse No. 1 goalie, Andersen will be tested if he gets the start for Wednesday's game in Montreal in a clash between the North Division's top two teams.