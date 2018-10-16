Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Ready to play Thursday
Andersen (knee) will start against the Penguins on Thursday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
Fortunately, Andersen missed only Monday's contest against the Kings while nursing his minor knee injury. The Denmark native will return for a tough matchup against the Penguins, but should be deployed as usual.
More News
