Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Recovers after another queasy start
Andersen made 25 saves Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Canucks.
Both he and opponent Thatcher Demko got off to queasy starts and both settled in mid-way through the first with the game knotted at two. His mate scored two more in the third to seal the win. Andersen is 4-1 in his last five starts, but he's only delivered a save percentage above .897 in that span. He hasn't been his stellar self for a while now, but he still has the Buds in a playoff spot.
