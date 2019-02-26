Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Remains among league's elite

Andersen made 31 saves in Monday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.

Andersen has been a rock for the Leafs and one of the NHL's few goalies that has delivered at elite levels this season. He's a fantasy stud in a league of holy goalies. The win was his 100th as a Bud.

