Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Remains among league's elite
Andersen made 31 saves in Monday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.
Andersen has been a rock for the Leafs and one of the NHL's few goalies that has delivered at elite levels this season. He's a fantasy stud in a league of holy goalies. The win was his 100th as a Bud.
