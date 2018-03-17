Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Remains out Saturday

Andersen (upper body) will not participate in Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic Toronto reports

Andersen suffered an upper-body injury during Wednesday's game against the Stars and will miss his second straight game as a result. His absence from Saturday's practice isn't a good sign, but it's best to consider the netminder day-to-day until information suggests otherwise. Curtis McElhinney will guard the goal against the Canadiens, while Andersen's next opportunity at playing arrives Tuesday versus the Lightning.

