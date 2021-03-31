Andersen (lower body) isn't on the ice for morning skate ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Winnipeg, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters Saturday that Andersen wasn't close to returning, so the fact that he isn't on the ice for morning skate doesn't come as a surprise. The Maple Leafs will start a four-game road trip Wednesday night, and at this point it isn't clear if Andersen is traveling with the team. Either way, the Danish backstop will need to resume practicing before returning to game action, so check back for another update on his status once that occurs.