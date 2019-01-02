Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Remains sidelined
Andersen (groin) remains day-to-day but won't be available Thursday versus Minnesota, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Danish backstop remains out with a groin injury. Still considered day-to-day, Andersen's prognosis could change if more progress isn't seen in the coming days. In the meantime, Garrett Sparks should see the majority of starts in Toronto's crease.
