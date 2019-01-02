Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Remains sidelined

Andersen (groin) remains day-to-day but won't be available Thursday versus Minnesota, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Danish backstop remains out with a groin injury. Still considered day-to-day, Andersen's prognosis could change if more progress isn't seen in the coming days. In the meantime, Garrett Sparks should see the majority of starts in Toronto's crease.

More News
Our Latest Stories