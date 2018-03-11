Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Responds with stellar game versus Penguins

Andersen allowed two goals on 40 shots during a 5-2 victory over the Penguins on Saturday.

The veteran was less than four minutes away from a shutout when the Penguins struck twice in just over a minute. That made things a little interesting until the Maple Leafs added an empty-net goal. Yielding the two late goals is disappointing, but this is still the bounce-back game owners were hoping for after Andersen allowed five goals in each of his last two starts. Despite those struggles and the tough matchup, Andersen proved once again don't bet against him at home, where he is 20-7-2 with a .926 save percentage this season.