Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Return date up in air

Andersen (groin) previously told reporters he was hoping to play Saturday versus Boston, but may not be in action until Monday's matchup with Colorado according to coach Mike Babcock, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

While Andersen is taking a more optimistic approach to his return timeline, the decision will ultimately be made by Babcock, so perhaps fantasy owners should look to the coach's opinion. Regardless, it will be a situation to monitor leading up to Saturday's meeting with the Bruins. Until Andersen is cleared to play, Michael Hutchinson figures to continue getting the starting nod.