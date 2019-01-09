Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Return date up in air
Andersen (groin) previously told reporters he was hoping to play Saturday versus Boston, but may not be in action until Monday's matchup with Colorado according to coach Mike Babcock, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.
While Andersen is taking a more optimistic approach to his return timeline, the decision will ultimately be made by Babcock, so perhaps fantasy owners should look to the coach's opinion. Regardless, it will be a situation to monitor leading up to Saturday's meeting with the Bruins. Until Andersen is cleared to play, Michael Hutchinson figures to continue getting the starting nod.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Targeting Saturday return•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Ruled out Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Status quo•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Saturday return possible•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Skates for fourth consecutive day•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Moves to IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...