Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Returning to crease Thursday

Andersen (knee) will tend the twine at home against the Penguins on Thursday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

After sitting out Monday's matchup with Los Angeles, Andersen will be back in the blue paint versus Pittsburgh. The Dane will be looking for his fourth consecutive victory, but will need to get past the Penguins' star-studded lineup.

