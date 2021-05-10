Andersen (lower body) was back with the Maple Leafs at practice Monday following his conditioning assignment with AHL Torotono, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

With the Marlies, Andersen faced 52 shots in two games in which he conceding six goals for a .885 save percentage. The Leafs will likely look to get the Dane at least one tuneup outing either Wednesday or Friday against the Senators or Jets, respectively. If fully fit, the netminder could actually get a look in both games in order to be back to game fitness for the start of the postseason.