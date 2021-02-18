Andersen collected 27 saves Wednesday in a 2-1 victory over the Senators.
Coming off of a pair of one-goal losses, Andersen was perfect outside of a Brady Tkachuk tap-in late in the second period. The win improved Andersen to 9-3-2 on the year with a 2.79 GAA and .908 save percentage. He's rarely been a standout in the ratio categories during the course of his NHL career, but he should continue to pile up victories for fantasy managers.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod against Sens•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Shocking collapse against Sens•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: First regulation loss since mid-Jan•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tapped for Saturday's start•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets win over Canadiens•