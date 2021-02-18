Andersen collected 27 saves Wednesday in a 2-1 victory over the Senators.

Coming off of a pair of one-goal losses, Andersen was perfect outside of a Brady Tkachuk tap-in late in the second period. The win improved Andersen to 9-3-2 on the year with a 2.79 GAA and .908 save percentage. He's rarely been a standout in the ratio categories during the course of his NHL career, but he should continue to pile up victories for fantasy managers.