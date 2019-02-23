Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Rocking home cage

Andersen will tend twine Saturday as the home starter versus the Canadiens, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

Andersen hasn't permitted more than four goals in a single contest since the biscuit traveled past him six times on 28 shots in a Dec. 8 start against the Bruins. This high degree of consistency makes Andersen a set-and-forget type in season-long leagues, but it's worth noting that he's now looking to snap a three-game losing streak, and DFS players may search elsewhere until Freddie gets back to his winning ways. For what it's worth, he did take down the Habs with a 35-save effort in Montreal two weeks back.