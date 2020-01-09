Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Salvages one point versus Jets
Andersen surrendered three goals on 28 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets.
The Maple Leafs never had a lead in the contest, but Andersen kept it close enough for Auston Matthews to tie it late in the third period. However, the Danish goalie let in three goals on four shootout attempts in the defeat. He slipped to 21-8-5 with a 2.74 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 35 starts this season. The Maple Leafs next play at Florida on Sunday, a team averaging 3.74 goals per game at home, which is fourth-best in the league.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Hits showers early•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Taking on Oilers•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Yet another busy night•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting in Winnipeg•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tames Wild to close 2019•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.