Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Salvages one point versus Jets

Andersen surrendered three goals on 28 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets.

The Maple Leafs never had a lead in the contest, but Andersen kept it close enough for Auston Matthews to tie it late in the third period. However, the Danish goalie let in three goals on four shootout attempts in the defeat. He slipped to 21-8-5 with a 2.74 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 35 starts this season. The Maple Leafs next play at Florida on Sunday, a team averaging 3.74 goals per game at home, which is fourth-best in the league.