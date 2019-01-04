Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Saturday return possible

Andersen (groin) indicated Friday that he hasn't ruled out the possibility of playing in Saturday's game against the Canucks, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.

Andersen participated in a full practice session Friday, which certainly puts him on a path toward a potential return Saturday. He will rest up overnight and see how he feels on game day before a final decision is made, but Michael Hutchinson has already been confirmed as the starter for the contest. If he remains on IR through Saturday, a return Monday against the Predators seems nearly a guarantee barring a setback.