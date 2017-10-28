Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Saturday's starter versus Flyers

Andersen will tend the net Saturday against the Flyers, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Andersen has struggled between the pipes for the Leafs this season, especially at the Air Canada Centre. He will attempt to improve on his home 4.37 GAA and .865 save percentage against a Flyers squad that has lost three of its last four games.

