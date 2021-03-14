Andersen made 27 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Jets on Saturday.

The game was tighter than the score indicated -- it was knotted at twos until the 7:39 mark of the third. The Jets poured in three in a nine minute span to put it out of reach as Andersen's teammates struggled to even connect on passes. The Leafs overall have been scuffling since early March. They've lost four of their last five; three of those losses are on Andersen. The team will snap out of this and so will the Great Dane.