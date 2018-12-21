Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Second straight win
Andersen made 25 saves in a 6-1 win over the Panthers on Thursday night.
The only goal he allowed came on the power play about halfway through the third. Andersen is one win shy of 20 (he has started 29 games so far). He's among the NHL's elite now, but this win was sweet. Andersen had been scuffling a bit recently, so ringing up his second consecutive win puts his game back on track.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets back in win column•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tending twine versus Devils•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Hits annual rough patch•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Commanding crease Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets no help against Bolts•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...