Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Second straight win

Andersen made 25 saves in a 6-1 win over the Panthers on Thursday night.

The only goal he allowed came on the power play about halfway through the third. Andersen is one win shy of 20 (he has started 29 games so far). He's among the NHL's elite now, but this win was sweet. Andersen had been scuffling a bit recently, so ringing up his second consecutive win puts his game back on track.