Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Secures fourth win

Anderson made 27 saves in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

The Leafs erupted for four goals in the second period, giving Andersen all the cushion he needed. The 30-year-old is now 4-2-0 to begin the season with a 3.14 GAA and .893 save percentage, numbers which should improve as he puts last week's seven-goal debacle against the Lightning further behind him.