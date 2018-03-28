Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Seems to enjoy facing next opponent

Andersen will field shots from the Panthers at home Wednesday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen should be anxious for a clean slate after losing to the Sabres on Monday when he allowed two of his three goals from 21-year-old scoring sensation Jack Eichel, who bested Andersen's key forward ally, Auston Matthews. The Danish goalie has been brilliant against the Panthers, though, as he's allowed them to score on him just once over 83 shots between two starts this season.