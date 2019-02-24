Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Set-and-forget fantasy stud
Andersen made 32 saves in a 6-3 win over Montreal on Saturday night.
The win was his 28th of the season. Andersen is a top-ranked fantasy goalie who continues to retain his set-and-forget status. There's never a reason to have him on your bench.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Rocking home cage•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Solid but unspectacular in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Punching in for work Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Falls to red-hot Blues•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting against Blues•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets no help in desert•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...