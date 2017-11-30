Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Set for Thursday start
Andersen will fill the crease in Thursday's contest with Edmonton, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
A true model of consistency, Andersen's save percentage has hovered between .914 and .923 in his five-year career, with that number sitting at .919 in 2017-18. Andersen has been phenomenal of late, as well, going 6-1-1 with a 1.48 GAA and .958 save percentage over his last eight starts. The Dane will be looking to stay hot Thursday against an Edmonton team that ranks 26th in the NHL in scoring.
