Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Set to clash with Edmonton
Andersen will command the crease Wednesday evening versus the visiting Oilers Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
One more victory will put Andersen in the 30-win club for a third straight season. He's currently sporting a 2.60 GAA and .922 save percentage over 45 games, and he now faces an Oilers team that ranks 26th in scoring, albeit one that will get the league's most revered player in Connor McDavid back in the lineup following his two-game suspension.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Remains among league's elite•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Draws start Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Set-and-forget fantasy stud•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Rocking home cage•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Solid but unspectacular in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Punching in for work Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...