Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Set to clash with Edmonton

Andersen will command the crease Wednesday evening versus the visiting Oilers Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

One more victory will put Andersen in the 30-win club for a third straight season. He's currently sporting a 2.60 GAA and .922 save percentage over 45 games, and he now faces an Oilers team that ranks 26th in scoring, albeit one that will get the league's most revered player in Connor McDavid back in the lineup following his two-game suspension.