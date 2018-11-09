Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Set to face Devils at home

Andersen will start in goal against the visiting Devils on Friday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen, who has started eight straight games, ranks fourth in the league in goalie minutes (770) through 13 total starts. This will be his first time facing the Devils as part of the 2018-19 campaign. The Dane is working with a career-best save percentage (.929) overall, but it's worth noting that Andersen's save rate in shorthanded situations (.865) has never been lower, as he's yielded seven goals on 52 shots in that special teams situation.