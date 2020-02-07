Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Set to miss next two games
According to coach Sheldon Keefe, Andersen (upper body) won't be available for Friday's game against Anaheim or Saturday's matchup with Montreal, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Andersen worked with the Maple Leafs' goalie coach on the ice Thursday, so he's definitely making progress in his recovery, but he'll have to wait for Tuesday's clash with the Coyotes for his next opportunity to return to game action. Jack Campbell and Michael Hutchinson will likely split the team's next two starts.
