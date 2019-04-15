Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Set to start Game 3

Andersen is slated to be between the pipes for Monday's Game 3 home clash with the Bruins, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

Despite Andersen giving up four goals in Game 2 on Saturday, he was always going to get the starting nod Monday. The Leafs will welcome Michael Hutchinson back into the lineup to serve as the No. 2, but there was no chance he was going to defend the cage. The veteran Andersen has faced a barrage of rubber in his last three games, stopping 118 of 128 shots, and will no doubt be hoping to see his blue line start limiting opportunities.