Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Set to start Thursday
Andersen will tend the twine for Thursday's home tilt against Tampa Bay, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Andersen figures to also get the nod for the final game of the year on the road versus Montreal on Saturday. If the netminder can secure wins in both contests, he will match his career high for wins (38) set last season, although he's only managed one shutout this year -- his lowest total since his rookie campaign with Anaheim.
