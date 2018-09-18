Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Set to start Wednesday

Andersen is in line to start between the pipes in Wednesday's preseason game against the Senators, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Andersen was a workhorse for Toronto last season, registering a 38-21-5 record while posting a 2.81 GAA and .918 save percentage in 66 appearances. The 28-year-old netminder should have a similarly hefty workload this season, and will be playing behind one of the most talented rosters in the NHL, making him an attractive option in most fantasy formats.