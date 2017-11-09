Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Shakes off arm injury to deliver win

Andersen made 35 saves in a 4-2 win over the Wild on Wednesday night.

He made some sparkling saves, especially in the second period when the Buds took three-straight minor penalties. Andersen did tweak his right arm at the 9:37 mark of the third and was in obvious discomfort, but remained in the game after speaking with the trainers during a TV timeout. It remains to be seen if the injury will affect his next start.