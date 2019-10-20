Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Shakes off head hit to get win
Andersen made 43 saves Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.
Andersen has been middling at best so far this season, but he was dialled in Saturday night. We all got a bit of a scare when David Backes ran Andersen, hitting him helmet-to-helmet and pushing the goalie's head hard against the crossbar. But Andersen was no worse for wear, even with his history of concussions. The Great Dane has now won three consecutive games.
