Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Shaky night in loss
Andersen made 19 saves in a 5-3 loss Saturday to the Senators. He allowed four goals.
It was a shaky night for the 'tender. Anderson allowed three goals on the first nine shots and a number of the goals were best described as questionable. October has not been kind to Andersen. He was 6-5-0 with a 3.46 GAA and .896 save percentage last year and 2-2-3 with a 3.67 GAA and .833 save percentage in 2016-17. Fingers crossed Saturday was not the start of another queasy October for Andersen.
