Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Shaky start but strong finish

Andersen made 25 saves in a 4-2 win over Washington on Saturday night.

Andersen looked shaky out of the gate. After he allowed a goal on the first shot of the game, Andersen tightened things up significantly. He made several 10-bell saves on Capital snipers to keep the Leafs in the game.

