Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Sharp in Columbus

Andersen stopped 28 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Cam Atkinson ruined his shutout bid in the second period on the power play, but otherwise Andersen stood tall and made a number of big saves until the Leafs were able to pull away in the third. The 30-year-old netminder is off to a fast start to the season, going 2-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .927 save percentage through his first two games.