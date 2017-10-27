Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Shellacked for six goals by Canes
Andersen allowed six goals on 38 shots during Thursday's 6-3 loss to Carolina.
The Hurricanes broke out offensively in this one, and Andersen and the Leafs didn't have an answer. He now sports a 6-3 record with a .893 save percentage and 3.54 GAA, and until Toronto shores up some defensive shortcomings, this isn't a great fantasy setup. The wins should continue to pile up, but it might take awhile for Andersen's ratios to return to respectability. Following Saturday's home bout with Philadelphia, the Maple Leafs head out on a four-game road trip next week, too.
