Andersen made 25 saves in Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Senators.

While he didn't make any glaring mistakes or let it any particularly soft goals, it's still hard not to hold Andersen responsible for the Leafs blowing a 5-1 lead that they held in the final minute of the second period. Despite the stunning result, the 31-year-old still has a 9-3-2 record to begin the season, albeit with a 2.79 GAA and .901 save percentage.