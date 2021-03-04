Andersen (lower body) stopped 26 of 27 shots in a 6-1 win over the Oilers on Wednesday.

Andersen, back from a four-game absence, was gunning for Toronto's third consecutive shutout in Edmonton before Ryan Nugent-Hopkins got a rebound past him with 6:14 left in the second period. Toronto's firepower has always made Andersen an appealing option in wins leagues, but considering how well Toronto is playing defensively as of late, the 31-year-old should be able to improve upon his rather middling 2.59 GAA and .909 save percentage.