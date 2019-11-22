Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Shutout bid spoiled late

Andersen stopped 30 of 31 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.

Andersen came within 17 seconds of a shutout before the Coyotes' Vinnie Hinostroza scored. It was still a much-needed performance for Andersen, who was 0-3-1 over his last four starts. The Dane improved to 10-5-3 with a 2.66 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 18 starts. The Maple Leafs continue their road trip Saturday in Colorado.