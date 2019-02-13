Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Silences Avalanche

Andersen stopped 34 of 36 shots Tuesday, earning a 5-2 win over Colorado.

Any time you can hold Colorado's big guns silent, you've done a great job. Andersen is playing very good hockey right now and has a .926 save percentage in the month of February. The Leafs are riding him right now, and you'd be wise to do the same.

