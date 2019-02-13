Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Silences Avalanche
Andersen stopped 34 of 36 shots Tuesday, earning a 5-2 win over Colorado.
Any time you can hold Colorado's big guns silent, you've done a great job. Andersen is playing very good hockey right now and has a .926 save percentage in the month of February. The Leafs are riding him right now, and you'd be wise to do the same.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Ekes out win over Habs•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Hangs on for win over Sens•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Guarding goal Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Cruises to easy win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...