Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Skates for fourth consecutive day
Andersen (groin) was on the ice in a non-game situation Thursday, per Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
The Buds went with journeyman Michael Hutchinson in Thursday's 4-3 home loss to the Wild. It wasn't the desired outcome, of course, but Hutchinson played well with both Andersen and Garret Sparks (concussion) out of commission. Babcock added that Andersen -- Toronto's No. 1 netminder -- is "move along" in his recovery, but he did not offer a concrete timetable for his return.
More News
