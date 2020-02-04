Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Skipping trip to New York
Andersen (upper body) is considered day-to-day but will not join the team on its one-game trip to New York, Sportsnet reports.
Andersen departed Monday's game versus the Panthers prematurely due to an upper-body issue, gathering seven pucks on eight shot attempts prior to leaving. His day-to-day label keeps a return to action Friday versus the Ducks on the table, but it will be Michael Hutchinson getting the starting nod Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.
