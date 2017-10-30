Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Slated for Monday start
Andersen will defend the cage for Monday's contest in San Jose, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
The Danish netminder has a 6-4-0 record, though it could be quite ugly if not for the fact that the Leafs lead the NHL with 4.09 goals scored per game. Andersen owns a 3.61 GAA and .890 save percentage, and while these marks will certainly improve over the course of the season, utilizing him in a fantasy setting is risky until he begins to turn his play around.
