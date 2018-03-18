Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Slated to return Tuesday

Andersen (upper body) is expected to return Tuesday against the Lightning, according to Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Interim starter Curtis McElhinney has won each of the last three games, including Saturday's 4-0 shutout over the Canadiens, so it's not like there should be a ton of urgency in getting Andersen back into the fold. Andersen owns a 33-18-5 record with a 2.79 GAA and .919 save percentage. Those numbers make him a solid No. 1 fantasy goalie in just about any format.