Per Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun, the Maple Leafs won't make any lineup changes Thursday, indicating Andersen will be between the pipes for the evening's home matchup with Winnipeg.

Andersen struggled in his last start Tuesday against the Jets, surrendering four goals on just 23 shots en route to a 4-3 loss. He'll try to bounce back and snap his two-game losing streak in a rematch with the same Winnipeg squad Thursday.