Andersen is in line to start between the pipes in Saturday's road matchup with Montreal, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen was sharp in his last start Wednesday against Ottawa, stopping 27 of 28 shots en route to a tidy 2-1 victory. The Danish backstop will attempt to secure his 11th win of the season in a road matchup with a Montreal team that's a disappointing 3-4-0 at home this year.