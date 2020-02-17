Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Sloppy showing versus Sabres

Andersen gave up five goals on 36 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Sabres on Sunday.

Andersen gave up a pair of goals in the second period, but the Maple Leafs erased that damage. The Dane then surrendered three goals in a 1:31 span to take the loss. The 30-year-old dipped to 24-11-6 with a 2.93 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 44 starts this year. He's still likely to see most of the games going forward, but Jack Campbell's solid play has given head coach Sheldon Keefe the ability to trust both goalies.