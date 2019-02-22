Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Solid but unspectacular in loss
Andersen made 25 saves in a 3-2 loss to Washington on Thursday.
The ice was tilted the other way for most of the games with his teammates firing 42 shot at Braden Holtby. Andersen was OK on the night, but allowed both a power-play goal and one while shorthanded. He'll bounce back. No worries.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Punching in for work Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Falls to red-hot Blues•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting against Blues•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets no help in desert•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Pegged for Saturday's tilt•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Wins fifth straight game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...