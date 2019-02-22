Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Solid but unspectacular in loss

Andersen made 25 saves in a 3-2 loss to Washington on Thursday.

The ice was tilted the other way for most of the games with his teammates firing 42 shot at Braden Holtby. Andersen was OK on the night, but allowed both a power-play goal and one while shorthanded. He'll bounce back. No worries.

