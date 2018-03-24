Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stacked against deflated Red Wings

Andersen will start in goal against the visiting Red Wings on Saturday evening, TSN reports

It looks like the Red Wings are folding with eight games left on their regular-season docket. The Original Six franchise has lost nine of their past 10 games, whereas the Maple Leafs will by vying for their 13th consecutive win in Toronto and basically have a playoff spot locked in. Andersen -- who has gone 34-19-5 with a 2.80 GAA and .918 save percentage -- is sure to be a chalky play in DFS settings based on the ripe matchup.