Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stands on head to keep Jets from soaring
Andersen put up a 35-save performance in a 7-2 win over the Jets on Wednesday night.
The Great Dane was pelted with pucks, especially in the first period when the Jets sent wave after wave of firepower his way. Andersen may face a lot of rubber early this season as the Leafs' D gels, but that will only serve to drive up his save percentage. He should deliver top-10 results in the Leafs' blue paint.
