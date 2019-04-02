Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stands tall against Islanders

Andersen turned aside 28 of 29 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

His shutout bid was spoiled by Jordan Eberle's power-play goal late in the third period, but this was still a much-needed strong performance from Andersen, who'd allowed nine goals in his last two starts and four or more in five of his last seven. The Leafs now have a playoff spot locked up and have little chance of improving their seeding, so Andersen could get rested more than usual over the final three games on the Toronto schedule.