Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stands tall against Islanders

Andersen turned aside 28 of 29 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

His shutout bid was spoiled by Jordan Eberle's power-play goal late in the third period, but this was still a much-needed strong performance from Andersen, who'd allowed nine goals in his last two starts and four or more in five of his last seven. The Leafs now have a playoff spot locked up and have little chance of improving their seeding, so Andersen could get rested more than usual over the final three games on the Toronto schedule.

More News
Our Latest Stories