Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stands tall against Islanders
Andersen turned aside 28 of 29 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.
His shutout bid was spoiled by Jordan Eberle's power-play goal late in the third period, but this was still a much-needed strong performance from Andersen, who'd allowed nine goals in his last two starts and four or more in five of his last seven. The Leafs now have a playoff spot locked up and have little chance of improving their seeding, so Andersen could get rested more than usual over the final three games on the Toronto schedule.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes against Isles•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Falls to Flyers in shootout•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Bailed out by offense•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tasked with taming Panthers•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets game back in groove•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...