Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stands tall for 18th win

Andersen saved 32 of 33 shots during Tuesday's 8-1 win over Carolina.

The Dane's impressive surge continues, and he's now sporting a high-end 18-10-1 record, .923 save percentage and 2.61 GAA. With Toronto positioned among the best teams in the league, and Andersen playing well, fantasy owners should continue to turn to him confidently as a matchup-proof starter. At this stage of the game, an injury might be the only thing to slow him down.